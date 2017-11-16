Christian Actor Terry Crews Not 'Ashamed', Names Powerful Hollywood Assaulter

Christian actor Terry Crews has for the first time publicly named the Hollywood executive who allegedly sexually assaulted him at a party.

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star opened up about the experience just days after Hollywood actresses came forward about allegedly being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.

Back in October, Crews explained in a series of tweets that no one is immune to sexual harassment.

"I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. Hollywood is not the only business where this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone," he tweeted.

Now, he has named the high powered talent agent who he claims assaulted him.

"First of all, back in February 2016, I was assaulted by Adam Venit, who is the head of the motion picture department at William Morris Endeavor. One of the biggest agencies in the world, " Crews told Good Morning America.

Crews said he was with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, at a party last year when Venit began to make inappropriate gestures.

"I'm looking like, 'Is this a joke?' ...It was actually so bizarre," Crews said.

Crews said, after the crude gestures, Venit then groped him.

"I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified. I was horrified," he added. "It's so bizarre. I wake up every morning wondering, 'Did this really happen?'"

He said he would "not be ashamed" to talk about it.

Crews did report the incident to police on Nov. 8.

The talent agency told ABC News Venit was suspended following an internal investigation into the matter.

Venit has represented stars such as Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, and Diane Keaton.

