Houston Strong: Astros Win World Series in Harvey-Fueled Battle for Hope

The Houston Astros won the World Series in dramatic fashion Wednesday night for the first time in the team's history.

The team came out swinging with a quick five-run lead and that's all it took. They then managed to hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 5-1 win in the seventh game of the fall classic.

As the Astros won, they streamed from the dugout and bullpen, followed by roughly one-thousand fans crowded behind the first base dugout, chanting "Hou-ston! Hou-ston!"

During the game, the Astros played wearing a "Houston Strong" patch on their jersey in honor of their fans still recovering from Hurricane Harvey's devastating flooding that left 82 dead and an estimated $200 million in damage.

Nine weeks ago, the people of Houston and other cities across Texas were united by tragedy. But at least for a moment, they are now united in celebration as World Series champions.

After the game, Astros players talked about how they had fought throughout the end of the season, just to give a few hours of hope each night to the residents of their hurricane-ravaged city.

"I always believed that we could make it," All-Star slugger Jose Altuve said. "We did this for them."

It was also a huge comeback for the Astros team who, just a few years ago, lost over 100 games for three straight seasons. But now they're on top of the baseball world.