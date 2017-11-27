Mariah Carey Featured in New Christian Christmas Film 'The Star'

Mariah Carey is ringing in the holiday season by singing the title track for the new animated Christmas movie, The Star.

The Christian film, which is in theaters now, retells the birth of Jesus as told through the eyes of barn animals.

"It's nice that there's a movie that's going to focus on the nativity and is told from the animal's perspective," Carey says in a promo for the film. "I think the song brings the entire movie to life."

When asked why she decided to write the title song her answer was simple -- she really loves Christmas.

"I've been celebrating Christmas like a huge event my whole life," Carey told ESSENCE. "I just love Christmas. I just wait all year for it."

She thinks The Star is the perfect movie to share that Christmas cheer.

"The Star is an awesome movie and a chance to talk about the message and the spirit and I needed to be part of the song," she said.

Carey isn't the only celebrity featured in the film, which was produced by actor and pastor Devon Franklin. Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gina Rodriguez, Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key and Anthony Anderson all lent their voices to the film's characters.

The film had a warm reception at the box office and grossed $9.8 million in its opening weekend with more than $22 million total in ticket sales so far.

