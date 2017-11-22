Natalie Grant Thanks Jesus for Being Able to Sing One Month After Surgery

World-renowned worship artist Natalie Grant is singing her heart out again a month after undergoing a surgery to successfully remove cancerous tumors on her thyroid.

She shared the good news with her fans on Facebook.

"Today during my vocal therapy I sang through my ENTIRE CHRISTMAS SHOW!!! Every song. Full out. And I felt strong and able at the end. Why? Because my GOD IS STRONG AND ABLE. Only Jesus," she said.

Now, she is using her healing to bring glory to God.

"Oh Jesus, we love you. You are so gracious and kind. This healing is for YOUR glory and YOUR fame," Grant said.

Grant and fellow Christian artist Danny Gokey will go on their second annual "Celebrate Christmas Tour" on Nov. 30 and will run through Dec. 17th.

The tour is coming to 12 U.S. cities in the states of Louisiana, Texas, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, and Indiana.

