Netflix Announces New 'Messiah' Series Based on Life of Jesus

The creators of the hit History channel series "The Bible" are now bringing you a modern-day look at the life of Jesus called "Messiah.

The new 10-episode drama, which will be available on Netflix in 2019, is being produced by Christian couple Roma Downey and Mark Burnett. The drama explores what would happen if Jesus walked the earth today and how the world would receive him.

The story follows the life of a modern Middle Eastern man who begins performing miracles and claims he is the Messiah. Suddenly, the world is left to wrestle with the question of whether he is the truth or a fraud.

"'Messiah' will have every viewer asking the question 'Is he or isn't he?''' show creator Michael Petroni said in a statement. "How you answer that question may reveal more about you than it does about the show. 'Messiah' challenges us to examine what we believe and why."

"Messiah is a series that will have the audience asking big questions. What if someone showed up in 2018 amid strange occurrences and was thought to be the Messiah? What would society do? How would the media cover him? Would millions simply quit work? Could government's collapse?" Downey and Burnett told Deadline.com. "It's a series that could change everything."