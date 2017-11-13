Newly Wed Internet Stars Take on the Challenge of Caring for Young Twin Girls

Cole and Savannah LaBrant are two Christian millennials who have taken the Internet by storm -- simply by placing their relationship online for everyone to see.

The couple first met while both were on vacation and their love blossomed from there. They set a great example for young people when they told each other that they both believed sexual relations come after marriage, not before.

They were married in July.

Cole is 21. Savannah is 24. She has a four-year-old daughter named Everleigh.

Their wedding video has captured more than 14 million views on Youtube.

Even though the couple has only been married a short time, Savannah now wants another baby. However, Cole is not so sure about the timing.

So to prepare themselves for caring for a baby, they decided to take on the responsibility of caring for two twin girls who are at the age of 16 to 24 months.

The resulting video of the couple trying to care for the girls has garnered almost 900,000 views.