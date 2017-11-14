NFL Player Grateful to God Despite Tragic News Just Hours Before the Game
San Francisco 49er Marquis Goodwin posted a stunning, tragic photo on Instagram over the weekend, showing the little hand of his infant son who sadly passed away after being born prematurely.
I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family.
Goodwin went on to play Sunday afternoon, and ended up scoring a touchdown in San Francisco’s win over the New York Giants, their first win of the year.
The photo is a stunning look at the humanity of babies as they develop in the womb. Clearly this little hand belonged to a person, and while they never got to watch their son grow, this moment will obviously never leave them.
Continued prayers for the Goodwin family as they move forward after such a tragic loss.