NFL Player Grateful to God Despite Tragic News Just Hours Before the Game

San Francisco 49er Marquis Goodwin posted a stunning, tragic photo on Instagram over the weekend, showing the little hand of his infant son who sadly passed away after being born prematurely.

His post on Instagram said “I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family.”

Goodwin went on to play Sunday afternoon, and ended up scoring a touchdown in San Francisco’s win over the New York Giants, their first win of the year.

The photo is a stunning look at the humanity of babies as they develop in the womb. Clearly this little hand belonged to a person, and while they never got to watch their son grow, this moment will obviously never leave them.

Continued prayers for the Goodwin family as they move forward after such a tragic loss.