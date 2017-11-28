Displaying
See Which Christian Artists Are in the Running to Win Grammy Gold

11-28-2017
Alesia Hill

The nominees for the 60th Grammy Awards  have been announced. 

Here is a look at the Christian artists up for one of music's highest honors:

Best Gospel Performance/Song:
"Too Hard Not To" — Tina Campbell
"You Deserve It" — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn
"Better Days" — Le'Andria
"My Life" — The Walls Group
"Never Have To Be Alone" — CeCe Winans 

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
"Oh My Soul" — Casting Crowns
"Clean" — Natalie Grant
"What A Beautiful Name" — Hillsong Worship
"Even If" — MercyMe
"Hills And Valleys" — Tauren Wells

Best Gospel Album:
Crossover: Live From Music City — Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me — Le'Andria
Close — Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song — Anita Wilson
Let Them Fall In Love — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Rise — Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher
Lifer — MercyMe
Hills And Valleys — Tauren Wells
Chain Breaker — Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album:
The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1 — The Collingsworth Family
Give Me Jesus — Larry Cordle
Resurrection — Joseph Habedank
Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire
Hope For All Nations — Karen Peck & New River

The 60th annual Grammys will be awarded in New York on Jan. 28th. 

