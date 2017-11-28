See Which Christian Artists Are in the Running to Win Grammy Gold

The nominees for the 60th Grammy Awards have been announced.

Here is a look at the Christian artists up for one of music's highest honors:

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

"Too Hard Not To" — Tina Campbell

"You Deserve It" — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn

"Better Days" — Le'Andria

"My Life" — The Walls Group

"Never Have To Be Alone" — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

"Oh My Soul" — Casting Crowns

"Clean" — Natalie Grant

"What A Beautiful Name" — Hillsong Worship

"Even If" — MercyMe

"Hills And Valleys" — Tauren Wells

Best Gospel Album:

Crossover: Live From Music City — Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me — Le'Andria

Close — Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song — Anita Wilson

Let Them Fall In Love — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Rise — Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher

Lifer — MercyMe

Hills And Valleys — Tauren Wells

Chain Breaker — Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album:

The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1 — The Collingsworth Family

Give Me Jesus — Larry Cordle

Resurrection — Joseph Habedank

Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire

Hope For All Nations — Karen Peck & New River

The 60th annual Grammys will be awarded in New York on Jan. 28th.

