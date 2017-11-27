Singer Morrissey Says He'd Kill President Trump for the 'Safety of Humanity'

British singer Morrissey says he'd kill President Donald Trump "for the safety of humanity" if he was given the option to eliminate him immediately.

Steven Patrick Morrissey, the outspoken former frontman for British rock group The Smiths, was responding to a hypothetical question during a recent interview with German magazine Der Spiegel.

"If there was a button here and if you pressed on it, Trump would die dead - would you push it or not?" Der Spiegel asked Morrissey.

"I would, for the safety of humanity. It has nothing to do with my personal opinion of his face or his family, but in the interest of humanity I would push," the singer replied.

Morrissey's response was just one of his remarks about the 45th president published by the magazine.

"Trump has received so much attention, especially when compared to other candidates - Bernie Sanders, for example. Although the media said he would not win, every day, all the headlines: Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump!" Morrissey told the magazine.

"The American media helped Trump, yes, they first created it. Whether they criticize him or laugh at him, he does not care, he just wants to see his picture and his name. The American media have shot themselves in the leg," he said.

Since taking office in January, Mr. Trump "has exhausted the world," Morrissey added. "He grabs after everything like a little child. He is not a leader. He is vermin."

"I never expected him to be elected. Maybe, I have no faith in the political elite anymore."

Morrissey, 58, is currently touring the U.S. in support of his most recent solo album. He is scheduled to perform Nov. 30 in Washington, D.C.