'Terrorism Did This, Not God': Kathie Lee Gifford on NYC Terror

Talk show host and recording artist Kathie Lee Gifford joins the chorus of voices speaking out against the terror in New York City and reminding us that "Jesus is always the answer" even in the darkest of times.

"God is sovereign in all things," Gifford said in an exclusive interview with Studio 5's Efrem Graham.

She continued, "His ways are not our ways, His thoughts are not our thoughts. We have to trust that He has it in control, even when it seems that everything is out of control."

"He is a loving God, terrorism did this, not God," added Gifford. "People say to me, how could a loving God allow this to happen? 'I always say, well a loving God loved us enough to give us freedom of will.'"

"Nobody that has received the sovereignty and the love of God into their hearts bears that kind of evil in their heart towards any other human being, " said Gifford.

She continued, "What you are seeing is freedom of will, and some people choose to use their freedom to harm and to hurt."

Gifford calls the violent attack the "antithesis of Jesus."

