Tonight Show host Jimmie Fallon's Mother Dies in NYC 

"Tonight Show" host Jimmie Fallon's mother Gloria Fallon, 68, died Saturday of an undisclosed illness in a New York hospital, one day after he canceled a taping of his show to be by her side.

"I've lost my biggest fan," Fallon, 43, told The Associated Press in a statement.

"Jimmy was at his mother's bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC," a family spokesperson said in a statement. "Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time."

NBC, the network of The Tonight Show, also expressed their condolences to the Fallon family.

"On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss," the network said in a statement to the magazine on Sunday. "Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon's love, kindness, and support."

NBC also added that the Tonight Show would suspend taping new episodes from Nov. 6 through Nov. 10 and repeat episodes would air instead.

Fellow talk show host Stephen Colbert tweeted his condolences Sunday morning.

Mom is the first audience and the best. Remembering Jimmy Fallon and his family in our prayers today. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 5, 2017

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews also paid tribute to his friend's mom.

Heartbroken for your loss @jimmyfallon. — terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 5, 2017

Fallon often talked about his special bond with his mom. She attended the first taping of "The Tonight Show" in 2014 after he was named the host, replacing retiring Jay Leno.

He would often feature Gloria in one of the show's segments titled "#MomQuotes."