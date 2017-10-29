Actor Corey Feldman Launches Project to Reveal Hollywood’s Pedophiles

Actor Corey Feldman has spoken for years about Hollywood’s darkest secret: pedophilia.

Feldman maintains he and several other child actors were subjected to repeated episodes of sexual abuse at the hands of Hollywood insiders.

“Ask anybody in our group of kids at that time: They were passing us back and forth to each other,” Feldman told the Hollywood Reporter.

In the past, Feldman claimed he was hesitant to come forward out of fear of legal retribution.

“If were to go and mention anybody's name I would be the one that would be in legal problems and I'm the one that would be sued,” Feldman stated.

Now the 46-year-old actor said he is ready to expose the people responsible for the years of abuse.

In a video posted to YouTube, Feldman said he would be launching The Truth Campaign, a project aimed at revealing Hollywood’s dirty secret.

“What I’m proposing is a plan that I believe can literally change the entertainment system as we know it. I believe that I can also potentially bring down a pedophile ring that I have been aware of since I was a child,” said Feldman.

“I can name six names, one of them who is still very powerful today,” Feldman stated, claiming his story connects pedophilia to a major Hollywood studio.

Feldman launched an Indigogo campaign to raise the funds necessary to produce a documentary and hire a legal team.

IN CASE U MISSED IT, THE WAR HAS BEGUN, IF U FOLLOW ME, HELP ME: https://t.co/wU3kV0uddi — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 25, 2017

Judy Haim, the mother of former child actor Corey Haim, is skeptical of Feldman’s crusade.

“He’s been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died. Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police, “ Haim told the Hollywood Reporter.

Corey Haim and Feldman starred in several films together including The Lost Boys and License to Drive.

Feldman claimed Corey Haim was raped on the set of one his films.

The Goonies actor defended his project and fired back at Judy Haim on Twitter, calling her complicit in the cover-up.

U GUYS KNOW I DONT EVER SAY ANYTHING BAD ABOUT ANY1, BUT JUDY HAIM (no longer her last name) IS A BAD WOMAN WHO VEHEMENTLY PROTECTS EVIL! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 28, 2017

He also pushed back against the accusation his mission is about money.

BUT U WILL C THE DARK SOULS CLAMMERING 2 SILENCE & DISCREDIT ME. ONLY GOD CAN SHOW U IN UR HEARTS WHAT THE TRUTH IS! NOT ABOUT $, NEVER WAS! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 28, 2017

Feldman’s publicist told The Hollywood Reporter the actor “legitimately fears for his life” and part of the funds raised through the campaign will pay for security.