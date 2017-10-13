Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure is joining the chorus of female celebrities speaking out against Harvey Weinstein.

Bure re-posted on Instagram an article written by fellow-actress Mayim Bialik about the sexual assault accusations.

"Well written @missmayim ! I'm in full agreement," Bure wrote in the post.

In the article, Bialik calls Weinstein's behavior "disgusting" but not surprising in the least bit.

"I am not surprised. Not because I know Harvey. But because it is my assumption, sadly, that this is just what happens all of the time," she writes. "I am not surprised because men in power seek to maintain it and reap what they see as the acceptable cultural benefits of that power. Women should never be subjected to abuse of the kind Harvey doled out."

Bialik does more than just call out Weinstein's behavior, she challenges parents raising the next generation, too.

"We need to raise a future generation of girls who understand that the kind of attention men in power seem to promise is not something to aspire to, and that sexual attention does not equal validation," she said. "There is no excuse for abuse by men already in power, or men seeking to gain power by sexually conquering women. Women need to protect themselves, and we all need to speak up when we see or hear about injustice being done to women, especially in this industry."

Bure has a 19-year-old daughter who is also in the entertainment industry. She wrote an op-ed few years ago about the importance of women finding their identity in Christ.

""In Ephesians 6:4, the Bible says to 'bring children up in the training and instruction of the Lord,'" she wrote . "And in Deuteronomy 6:6-7 we read, 'These words that I am giving you today are to be in your heart. Repeat them to your children. Talk about them when you sit in your house and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.' This is my goal - to teach my kids God's laws and biblical principles at all times so they will know how to live godly, balanced lives."

"I've found that I can't go wrong when I look to the Bible for advice on any topic, including parenting. I believe boundaries are the foundation for balance, and you really can't do any better than God's boundaries - for yourself or for your kids," she added.