Christian Actor Candace Cameron Bure Gets ‘Switched For Christmas’

Candace Cameron Bure stars in the new Hallmark Channel movie "Switched For Christmas." The film will premiere Nov. 26 at 8:00 pm Eastern/7:00 pm Central on the Hallmark Channel. The movie is a part of Hallmark's countdown to Christmas.

The Christian actor posted to her Facebook page earlier in October about the new movie. "Guys- I'm pretty sure my new Christmas movie is going to be my favorite one to date! Co-starring @itshappythedog !! How cute is he?! Can't wait for you all to see #SwitchedForChristmas coming to you November 26th- the Sunday following Thanksgiving- on @hallmarkchannel."

The new movie is about two estranged identical twin sisters who get together for their yearly pre-Christmas lunch, one year after their mother died. Both sisters are unhappy and frustrated with their lives. So they do what any identical twins would do -- they swap lives until Christmas Day. Each woman discovers the true meaning of her life and a deeper appreciation for the life she leads.

Bure is both outspoken and passionate about her family and faith. She is known to millions worldwide from her role as "D.J. Tanner" on the iconic family sitcom "Full House."

"Being a wife and mother are the single most important roles in my life. They take a lot of work, a lot of patience and help from God and His Word, but if you put in the effort it's more fulfilling than anything on earth," Bure told CBN during an interview broadcast on The 700 Club in 2014.

Bure also told CBN of her family's latest Christmas tradition.

"A few years ago, we decided to take over a homeless shelter for the morning. My sister, her family and some friends join us. We bring in breakfast to cook and gifts to give. We cook for about 60 people and sit down and eat with them, sharing stories and encouraging them through their hardships,” she said.

“It's a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas and give the most important gift we can, the gospel of Christ which we share through conversation." she explained.

"After, we go home and open gifts that were left under our Christmas tree with the kids. And then we all head to my brother's house to celebrate a big Christmas dinner with extended family and friends. Christmas is a big family affair for us!," Bure exclaimed.

You can follow Bure at her website: http://www.candacecameronbure.net/

