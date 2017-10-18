HGTV's 'Home Town' Stars Ben and Erin Napier Expecting Their First Child

HGTV's hit show "Home Town" follows the lives of Ben and Erin Napier as they help families settle into their Laurel, Mississippi town by transforming old historic properties into beautifully renovated homes.

Now, this southern couple is getting a home renovation of their own and it sounds like the pitter patter of little feet. The Napiers are having their first baby.

Erin made the big announcement on her blog this week in a post entitled "Our Secret." It was the first time Erin publicly talked about her pregnancy since she discovered the big news seven months ago.

@scotsman.co and I have a secret to tell you. (link in profile) photos: @brookecoledavis A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

In the blog, Erin describes the morning she found out she was a mother.

"When I woke up, I knew. Parts of my body felt like they were made from lead, heavier, as if I was stuck in molasses, thick and sweet. I tip toed to the bathroom and took a test," Erin wrote. " It confirmed what I thought...I would be a mother."

She quickly woke up Ben to share the big news with him.

"I ran crying, falling onto Ben who was sound asleep. I couldn't think of anything to say. I just held out the test to him, shaking and crying," she explained. "Through half-open eyes, the reality started to wake him up. He wrapped his huge, heavy arms around me and held me so close and said, 'Everything is going to be great.'"

Babies and motherhood weren't always something to get excited about in the Napier house.

Erin said she avoided getting pregnant because motherhood was one of her greatest fears.

"Becoming a mother was my greatest, and most hated fear. It had followed me since I saw the photos illustrating childbirth in my daddy's medical books at the tender age of 6. I didn't want to be afraid of it. I wanted to be like the other women in my life who never considered pregnancy something to be feared," she wrote.

Last year on Mother's Day, Erin decided to give her fears over to God.

"I prayed that God would finally give me a desire to be a mother that was stronger than my fear," she said.

One year later, Erin says God has blessed her with a smooth and healthy pregnancy.

"I thanked God for it, and still do. She's a girl and we will name her after my grandmother. My prayer for Helen is that she will be brave and kind. I pray that she will not be bullied the way I was, and that she will be a protector of the ones who are. I pray that she will learn that from her father, the protector who loves the people in his life so well," she wrote.