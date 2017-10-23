CBNNews.com
Hillsong Worship Leader Taya Smith Reveals Her Most Embarrassing Moment on Stage
If you've ever listened to Hillsong's hit song "Oceans," you've definitely heard the powerful voice of lead vocalist Taya Smith.
The Australia native joined Hillsong's creative staff in 2013 and has traveled the world leading countless people in worship. But things don't always go as planned on stage and she recently opened up about one of her most embarrassing moments in a Hillsong Video.
She explains all of it in the video below.