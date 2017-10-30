Hit Disney Channel Series to Feature First Openly Gay Tween

Disney stirred up quite the controversy when it featured its first gay character in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

Now, the cable network is featuring a story line about a gay teenage boy on the hit series "Andi Mack," according to The Washington Post.

The series, which follows the life of 13-year-old Andi, will include a story about her friend Cyrus coming out as openly gay during the show's season 2 premiere Friday.

The Disney Channel says it wants the gay character to send a message about inclusion.

"'Andi Mack' is a story about 'tweens' figuring out who they are," the network said in a statement earlier this week. "Everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it's appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity."

Disney also made headlines earlier this year when it aired a cartoon showing gay men kissing.

Franklin Graham called on parents to boycott Disney's "LGBT agenda."

"They're trying to push the LGBT agenda into the hearts and minds of your children—watch out! Disney has the right to make their cartoons, it's a free country. But as Christians, we also have the right not to support their company. I hope Christians everywhere will say no to Disney," he said in a Facebook post.