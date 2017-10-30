"It's a Great Story about Love, Forgiveness & Hope" Kevin Sorbo's New Movie 'Let There be Light'

Kevin Sorbo's latest faith-based film is a family affair that includes his wife and children.

His wife, Sam, co-wrote the script and also plays his on-screen wife, while their two young sons make their own acting debuts.

Kevin and Sam sat down with CBN News to talk about their new film, "Let There Be Light."

"It's a great story about love, forgiveness and most importantly hope," said Sam.

The story features a world-renown atheist, a near-death experience, and an encounter with the Creator of the universe.

Kevin is known for his role in "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," as well as the Christian movie, "God's Not Dead." He reportedly approached Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity about shooting the film, and Hannity signed onto the project within an hour.

In the film, Sorbo plays an atheist making millions of dollars through his book called Aborting God. As the story unfolds, viewers begin to understand why he hates God so much.

Hannity describes it as "one man's journey" and how the decisions he makes have a huge impact on his family and all the people in his life. Then he has an experience that changes everything.

"It impacts you intellectually, it impacts you emotionally - many people were crying during this film - it impacts you spiritually. I know a lot of people have said, 'This changed my life,'" Hannity said.

"It's been likened to 'Ghost' meets 'Heaven Is for Real,' with a dash of 'God's Not Dead,'" Sorbo said about the film.

"I think this touches your heart, your mind, and your soul," Hannity told CBN. "And it has a very contemporary feel to it... How Christians are looked on in society, how their values are demeaned."

"Let There Be Light" debuted in 350 theaters in all 50 states on October 27th.

