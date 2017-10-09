Journey’s Jonathan Cain Releases Faith-Inspired Christmas Album

WASHINGTON – Jonathan Cain of the band Journey is releasing his first Christmas album this week, Unsung Noel, which he tells CBN News is all about Christ’s birth and the “message of salvation.”

Cain said his goal is to shine a light on Biblical truths not touched on in a lot of holiday music.

“I wanted to explore Christmas and sing about what hasn’t been sung about,” he explained. “I wanted to look at the unspoken things about the nativity and the birth of Christ.”

The album includes a mix of classic Christmas songs and originals Cain wrote himself.

He said the music came to him over the summer when he was on tour with Journey.

“I was just constantly writing. It was just a flow,” he said, adding that it was a “God’s wind in your sails” kind of experience.

So how do his fans respond to his faith? Watch the video at the top of this page to find out!

Unsung Noel comes out this Friday, October 13th.