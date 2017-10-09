Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageEntertainmentNews
CBNNews.com

Journey’s Jonathan Cain Releases Faith-Inspired Christmas Album

10-09-2017
CBN News
5602891276001
DF_JONATHAN_CAIN_100917_HD1080_0_83.755
Jonathan Cain, Wikipedia
Jonathan Cain, Wikipedia
5602891276001

Journey’s Jonathan Cain Releases Faith-Inspired Christmas Album

WASHINGTON – Jonathan Cain of the band Journey is releasing his first Christmas album this week, Unsung Noel, which he tells CBN News is all about Christ’s birth and the “message of salvation.”

Cain said his goal is to shine a light on Biblical truths not touched on in a lot of holiday music.

“I wanted to explore Christmas and sing about what hasn’t been sung about,” he explained. “I wanted to look at the unspoken things about the nativity and the birth of Christ.”

The album includes a mix of classic Christmas songs and originals Cain wrote himself.  

He said the music came to him over the summer when he was on tour with Journey.

“I was just constantly writing. It was just a flow,” he said, adding that it was a “God’s wind in your sails” kind of experience.

So how do his fans respond to his faith? Watch the video at the top of this page to find out!  

Unsung Noel comes out this Friday, October 13th

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles