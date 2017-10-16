Kathy Lee Gifford Honors Late Husband in Song Called 'He Saw Jesus'
Singer and television personality Kathie Lee Gifford performed a song on the TODAY show in honor of her late husband Frank Gifford and his special relationship with Jesus.
Frank died suddenly at age 84 in the couple's Connecticut home two years ago.
"I found my husband on the floor one beautiful Sunday morning. He saw Jesus, and Jesus took his breath away," she sang in the song entitled He Saw Jesus. "No I didn't lose him, I know right where he is.’Cause he was never really mine, no he was always His."
"And though I miss his kisses, I can't fill that empty space, it helps when I remember that sweet look on his face when he saw Jesus," she continued.
Gifford says she wanted to do more than just sing a song in remembrance of her husband, she "wanted to do some good in the world."
All of the proceeds from the song sold on iTunes will go directly to Franklin Graham's organization, Samaritan's purse.
"I hope it brings hope to people," she said
Franklin Graham responded to Gifford's generosity with gratitude.
"A big thank you to my friend Kathie Lee Gifford," he said in a Facebook post. "She has a great heart for helping people."
Gifford says her song is a great example of how God turns sorrow into joy.
"It’s so amazing how God, if you trust him, will take your ashes and make beauty out of it," she said. "He'll turn your mourning into joy if you just let him."