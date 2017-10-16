Kathy Lee Gifford Honors Late Husband in Song Called 'He Saw Jesus'

Singer and television personality Kathie Lee Gifford performed a song on the TODAY show in honor of her late husband Frank Gifford and his special relationship with Jesus.

Frank died suddenly at age 84 in the couple's Connecticut home two years ago.

"I found my husband on the floor one beautiful Sunday morning. He saw Jesus, and Jesus took his breath away," she sang in the song entitled He Saw Jesus. "No I didn't lose him, I know right where he is.’Cause he was never really mine, no he was always His."

"And though I miss his kisses, I can't fill that empty space, it helps when I remember that sweet look on his face when he saw Jesus," she continued.