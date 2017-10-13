Many People Are Hating Harvey Weinstein, Here's What Christian Leader Lance Wallnau Is Doing Instead

ORLANDO – While most people are condemning disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein over accusations of sexual misconduct and even sexual assault, Christian author Lance Wallnau is praying for him.

Weinstein was one of the most powerful producers in the movie-making business for decades. But after an avalanche of dozens of charges poured out in recent days, Weinstein has been toppled, fired by the production company he helped start.

But Friday, Wallnau prayed Weinstein could find Jesus and redemption.

At the beginning of a conference in Orlando about Christians recapturing the culture, Wallnau started by immediately going off-topic to pray for Weinstein's salvation.

Wallnau suggested, as Weinstein is suddenly being condemned by decades-long friends and colleagues, he probably feels he doesn't have one friend left in the whole world.

But Wallnau pointed out if Weinstein can just find his way to repentance and the foot of the cross, he'll find Jesus Christ is the best friend a man can ever have.

He also suggested a converted Weinstein would find tens of millions of Christians surrounding him and lifting him up in prayer and love.