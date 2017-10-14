Sylvester Stallone to Direct and Produce 'Creed 2'

Producer, director-actor Sylvester Stallone has revealed he will direct and produce Creed 2, a sequel to the 2015 boxing drama of the same name which starred Stallone and Michael B. Jordan.

Stallone posted a photo to his Instagram account earlier this week of Jordan and himself along with the caption: "Looking forward to directing and Producing The incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in CREED 2 next year … One more Round !" and the hashtags #Creed 2 #mgm #fighting #workout #exercise #boxing.

Stallone and Aaron Covington co-wrote "Creed" as a sequel to the Rocky film series. Jordan played Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, with Stallone reprising the role of Rocky Balboa.

The movie had a strong performance at box office, earning $173 million worldwide. Stallone won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor and was also nominated for an Oscar in the same category. He received Oscar nominations for acting and screenplay for the original "Rocky" in 1976.

Creed 2 is rumoured to see the return of Rocky IV villain Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

Stallone announced in early September that the movie would begin shooting next year.

No release date for the film has been set.

Stallone told CBN that in the past, his ego and worldly temptation's took over in his life and he went spiraling out of control. Rather than living like Rocky with some sense of ideal, he didn't.

"I thought I was entitled to things. You're not entitled to anything," Stallone said. "You are what you leave behind."

Stallone says the more he goes to church, and the more he turns himself over to the process of believing in Jesus and listening to his Word and helping him guide his hand, he feels as though the pressure is off himself.

Sources: Variety, The Independent, CBN.com