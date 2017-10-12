Displaying
Terry Crews Reveals He Was Victimized in Hollywood: 'Harvey Weinstein Is Not the Only Perpetrator'

10-12-2017
Efrem Graham
Terry Crews

Actor Terry Crews is adding his voice to the growing chorus of celebrities who are speaking out against sexual harassment in Hollywood.
 
The online conversation comes after actresses opened up, accusing former top movie executive Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

Crews is devout Christian. And he has previously shared his life struggles with CBN News.
 
In a series of tweets, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star said no one is immune to sexual harassment or assault.
 
He shared his own experience of being assaulted by a Hollywood executive.

Crews tweeted, "This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME."

"I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. Hollywood is not the only business where this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior — you are not alone."

Here is his revelation of what happened:

 

