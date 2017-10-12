Terry Crews Reveals He Was Victimized in Hollywood: 'Harvey Weinstein Is Not the Only Perpetrator'

Actor Terry Crews is adding his voice to the growing chorus of celebrities who are speaking out against sexual harassment in Hollywood.



The online conversation comes after actresses opened up, accusing former top movie executive Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

Crews is devout Christian. And he has previously shared his life struggles with CBN News.



In a series of tweets, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star said no one is immune to sexual harassment or assault.



He shared his own experience of being assaulted by a Hollywood executive.

Crews tweeted, "This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME."

"I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. Hollywood is not the only business where this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior — you are not alone."

Here is his revelation of what happened:

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. (3/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. (7/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. (8/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017