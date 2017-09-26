Fixer Upper is Ending but Chip and Joanna Gaines Aren't Going Anywhere

HGTV's hit show Fixer Upper is coming to an end after its upcoming fifth season.

Rumors are already starting to swarm about why the Gaines are ending the show. They range from marital issues to new business ventures, but the couple says their reason for throwing in the towel is simple.

"We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause. Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger," the couple said in a post on their blog. "This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses."

While many fans are sad to see Fixer Upper go, this isn't the last they'll see of the Gaines.

HGTV announced earlier this year that Chip and Joanna are launching a Fixer Upper spinoff later this year.

The new show titled Fixer Upper: Behind the Design is already in production.

"In this new companion series to Fixer Upper, Joana shares detailed insights on the design strategies, decorating and staging that go into the home-makeovers featured in the main series," the network said on its website. "It's more of a good thing, and something no Fixer Upper fan will want to miss!"