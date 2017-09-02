Gospel Artist Bryan Popin: Chart Topping Hit 'Fruition' of 4-Year-Old Prophecy from Bishop T.D. Jakes

Watch: Gospel Artist Bryan Popin Shares Journey to Success in full interview with Efrem Graham

Bryan Popin's hit song 'I Got Out' is topping Billboard Gospel charts. Popin sat down with Studio 5 to share the story behind his difficult journey to success.

"There's been a lot of frustration and confusion in my life. There's been twists and turns," Popin recalls.

In 2013, while preparing to perform the song 'I can make it' at The Potter's House in Dallas, Texas, Bishop T.D. Jakes gave Popin an encouraging word.

"This is a new season for you, the former things are passed away, and God is ushering you into a new realm of glory," said Jakes in the 2013 church service.

"I was in the process of almost declaring bankruptcy," Popin says. "My family situation was difficult, because I just didn't have my priorities in check."

"I'm seeing that word come to fruition right now in my life," he says.

For more exclusive interviews & uplifting, entertainment news be sure watch Studio 5, Check out this week's episode below!