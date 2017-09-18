'He Spared Leo's Life': Christian Pop Star Thanks God for Son's Survival

A frightening time this weekend for the family of one of the members of the Christian music group for KING & COUNTRY.

Luke Smallbone went on Instagram and Facebook Saturday with this message:

“Yesterday I was mowing the lawn when I heard my wife frantically yelling for me to call 911. I wasn’t immediately sure why until I saw her holding our little boy, Leo, who was very gray and looking lifeless. She felt God impress on her to check on him while he was napping and after many prayers and some CPR, our little boy started to breathe again.”

Smallbone was writing from the hospital where two-month-old Leo was undergoing tests and Luke and wife Courtney still weren’t sure what happened.

Smallbone continued, “We understand now more than ever that these kids aren’t ours, but God entrusts them to us for a time. We will hold him that much tighter and we’re that much more thankful that He spared Leo’s life. Leo is stable and doing great but would covet your prayers!”

Alarmed followers quickly responded, mlynnbjohnson writing, “Thank God for nudging his mother! Praying for your sweet baby!”

desperate_for_grace added, “Something very similar happened to my son at only 6 weeks old. It was one of the scariest moments of my life. He is now 20. Praying for your son to be surrounded with the Holy Spirit’s protection."

Monday the musician returned to Instagram and Facebook to say, “We’re home now. The last 48 hours has been a whirlwind to say the least but your prayers have been heard and answered. All the tests came back clear and Leo is currently sleeping soundly as I watch over him.”

Smallbone went on to say, “I’m not sure I’ll be able to fully comprehend all that’s taken place but boy have I felt the grace of Jesus. I’m emotionally and physically exhausted but I’m full of joy.”

He included a picture of the happy and relieved parents with Leo looking fine and healthy in between them.

There was one sober note, though, as Smallbone wrote of his baby, “He’ll need a fairly major skull surgery in the next few months which was unrelated to the episode but he’s a strong healthy boy with a full recovery expected.”

Followers were quick to respond. rossynossy wrote, “Praise the Lord! Glad the little champ is doing all right! I’ll be praying for his surgery!”

senorita_de_texas said, “Good to hear he’s ok; he’s a lion who can roar, and an eagle full of beauty who can soar.”

natjones03 added, “Wishing I could ‘like’ this 100000000x, but since I can’t, I’ll just tell you how glad I am that you are all home and that Leo is healthy and safe in your arms.”

Luke Smallbone’s brother Joel and the rest of for KING & COUNTRY went ahead and performed over the weekend, but wrote on Instagram and Facebook to fans and followers, “Your smiles and support while Luke’s at home with Leo and family were especially meaningful to us tonight.. thank you for your continued thoughts and prayers.”

PA.. your smiles and support while Luke's at home with Leo and family were especially meaningful to us tonight.. thank you for your continued thoughts and prayers. -j #uprisefest #summertour A post shared by for KING & COUNTRY (@forkingandcountry) on Sep 16, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

The Australian-born brothers used to be backup singers for their Christian pop star sister Rebecca St. James. But they became celebrated artists in their own right with for KING & COUNTRY’s award-winning Christian pop albums “Crave” and “Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong.” They’ve recorded hits like “The Proof of Your Love,” “Priceless,” “Fix My Eyes,” and “Busted Heart (Hold On to Me)."