'By the Grace of God': Leading PGA Golfer's Wife Nearly Died, Now Her Miracle Recovery Is Helping Others

Golfer Marc Leishman took an early lead at the Masters Tournament as the PGA's premiere event kicked off Thursday morning. He's at the tournament with his wife Audrey, but this moment almost didn't happen. In fact, she nearly died three years ago.

Just before this year's PGA tour, the Leishmans sat down with Studio 5 to share their story.

"I was having some stomach issues and thought it was just a stomach flu," said Audrey. What she thought was the flu turned out to be sepsis, toxic shock syndrome, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Her medical emergency happened just before the 2015 PGA Masters Tournament.

"I was down there the week before, and you get the phone call that almost changes your life," Marc said.

His wife's condition was so dire Marc withdrew from that year's tournament.

"We later found out if I hadn't gone to the ER that night, there was a very good chance I wouldn't have woken up," Audrey said.

Click the player ABOVE to hear the Leishmans' entire story, including the details of her miraculous recovery and how it gave birth to the Begin Again Foundation.