Carrie Underwood Rehearses for ACM Awards in New Photo Showing Her Face After Last Year's Injury

Getting ready for her performance at Sunday night's Academy of Country Music Awards, singer Carrie Underwood has released another photograph on Instagram showing her in rehearsals.

Underwood wrote the caption, "Getting ready for the weekend…#CryPretty #ACMawards @CALIAbyCarrie"

So far, it's the third photo the Checotah, Oklahoma native has released since she fell down the steps outside of her home last November. As CBN News reported, she broke her wrist and suffered cuts and abrasions, as well as injuring her face so badly she required 40 to 50 stitches.

The singer hasn't posted any pictures of her full face since the accident on any of her social media accounts.

Underwood, 35, had also posted a photo of herself rehearsing with her band, writing "Missed these guys."

Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 6, 2018 at 8:04am PDT

Underwood had hinted of a return to the stage when she posted a black and white photo showing her sitting in a recording studio April 4.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 4, 2018 at 8:01am PDT

The ACM Awards will be broadcast live from Las Vegas Sunday night on CBS.