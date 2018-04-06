'HE Is My Strength': Katy Perry Dubs Christian American Idol Contestant a 'Spiritual Ninja'

American Idol contestant 17-year-old Shannon O'Hara received high praise from the judges when she landed herself in the top 24 last weekend, and now she's been nicknamed the 'spiritual ninja' of the competition.

During her initial audition to the show, the young aspiring singer told the judges she mostly sang at church growing up in her hometown of Mooresville, North Carolina.

According the Statesville Record, the teen performed her first original song, "Amazing Creator" at Southside Baptist Church.

"It was the first time I sang in public," O'Hara said.

Now, her performances during her Idol journey are moving people across the country, and even bringing judge Katy Perry to tears.

Perry, who's been on her own spiritual journey the last several months, told O'Hara she knows "exactly what it's like to grow up in the church."

She then went on to tell O'Hara, "You are a secret spiritual ninja."

O'Hara sang a stripped-back version Katy Perry's own song "Unconditionally" last weekend, which elicited a tearful round of applause from the judge herself and garnered more than one million views on Facebook.

The young singer, who is vocal about her faith, says she's happy the show lets her stay true to herself.

"'Idol' truly encourages individuality," she told the Statesville Record. "I've loved that. I was able to really present myself as I am."

On her Instragram, she writes "HE is my strength" and has the verse John 15:9 in her bio.

In John 15:9, Jesus says, "As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you. Now remain in my love." (NIV)