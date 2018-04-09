It's Official: Christian Boxer Manny Pacquiao Returns to the Ring This July

Nine months after being defeated by Jeff Horn, eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs) has announced he will return to the ring this summer.

Pacquiao, an outspoken Christian, and Filipino boxing star will challenge World Boxing Association "regular" welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs) on July 14 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, according to BoxingScene.com.

Pacquiao made headlines last summer after his loss in a 12 round decision to Horn in front of 51,000 fans in a packed stadium in Brisbane, Australia. After the fight, he posted a message to his followers on social media saying "God is good."

As CBN News reported, Pacquiao wrote, "Tough fight but win or lose, always know that I give everything I've got for the Lord, my family, my country and my fans! Thank you for your support and congratulations to Jeff Horn. God is good!"

Horn, his opponent in the fight, called Pacquiao an "absolute warrior."

It was his first defeat since losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2015.

Pacquiao recently posted a photo of his family attending church on Instagram.

He also posted an image posing with a championship belt.

Pacquiao recently posted a music video to his Facebook page produced by the West Coast Baptist College titled "Because He Lives (Amen)."

Along with the video, he also wrote "Because He lives, you can have the promise of eternal life! Please enjoy and share this with others!"

