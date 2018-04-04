'Jesus Was Always a Big Part of My Life': Singer Tori Kelly Performs At Harvest Church, Shares Spiritual Journey

Grammy-nominated pop artist Tori Kelly performs at Harvest Christian Fellowship on Easter Sunday before openly sharing her faith on stage.

Megachurch pastor Greg Laurie shared a clip of the encounter on Facebook.

"I was nine when I started singing in church," Kelly said. "So church was always a big part of my life, Jesus was always a big part of my life."

"There's time that I'd look back and say, 'Was this just a part of my childhood or did I really believe, you know?'" she confessed. "Our walks can be up and down and it's a whole journey."

Kelly said she knew her faith was solid at the young age of five years old. She reminisced on a time when her aunt told her she had to look both ways before crossing the street and she said, "'It's fine I'll just go to Heaven if I die."

Kelly said she knew then what her beliefs were - strong and real, even way back then.

Pastor Laurie shared in the clip that Kelly's mom was saved at Harvest Church years ago. Kelly posted to Instagram after her visit to the church noting how important the community has been to her family.

She wrote, "You have been a light in my family's life even when my mom was a kid. I'm grateful for what Jesus has done through you for so many!"

Kelly rose to fame after appearing on American Idol in 2010. Now she often shares her Christian faith during impromptu worship performances at her concerts and in videos and posts on her social media accounts.

She has also collaborated on songs with popular Christian artists Lecrae and Amy Grant.