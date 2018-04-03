'The Holy Spirit Is With You': Roma Downey, Mark Burnett's Son Hospitalized with Unclear Condition

Hollywood producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey are continuing to praise God as their 20-year-old son recovers from being hospitalized last week.

Burnett posted to Instagram Monday a picture of son, Cameron, with medical wires hanging off his chest during his time in the hospital.

He wrote, "Cameron Burnett. In every challenge, you have the toughest mental attitude I've ever seen. Stoic, Thoughtful, Grateful and Affirmative All at once and every day. Seriously, son.... you are amazing. The Holy Spirit is always with you."

A post shared by Mark Burnett (@markburnett13) on Apr 2, 2018 at 7:14pm PDT

Last week, Christian actress Downey took to Instagram to ask for prayers for her stepson.

And then again, Downey posted thanking everyone for standing with them.

"You all responded so fast and Mark and I are so appreciative of your kindness and prayer support. Please keep those prayers coming today so we can get him safely home from the hospital and restored to perfect health. Thank you, God, for making a way. In Jesus name. Amen," she said.

In 2014, Cameron underwent brain tumor surgery, but the circumstances of his latest hospitalization still remain unclear.