'The Real Prize is the Word of God': National Bible Bee Competition Show Premieres Tonight on Facebook Live

So how well do you know the Scriptures? How many Bible verses have you memorized to heart? Now there's a TV show where you can play along and find out.

The National Bible Bee Competition Show premieres Tuesday, April 24 at 8:00 pm EST exclusively on Facebook Live.

Forty-five young people, ranging in ages from 7 to 18 years, will compete for $100,000 in prize money during six weekly episodes.

To compete, you have to really know both the Old and New Testaments. The contestants are chosen from the annual National Bible Bee Summer Study in 3 age divisions: Primary (ages 7-10), Junior (ages 11-14) and Senior (ages 15-18).

The top 120 contestants in each division compete nationally in Scripture knowledge and memorization. In preparation, young people commit to memory up to 950 Bible verses.

The show is co-hosted by Emeal Zwayne, president of Living Waters Publications, identical twins former reality television stars Jason and David Benham, and Hannah Leary, the winner at the first National Bible Bee Game Show.

"The National Bible Bee Competition is a culmination of not only months of study and memorization, but also prayer and dedication," Zwayne said in a press release. "We have been blessed beyond measure to watch these young people recite Scripture."

The program is a format where the competitors get to do what the Apostle Paul wrote in 2 Timothy 2:15 where he urges Christians, "Study to show thyself approved unto God."

"It's not just memorizing Scripture," Leary explained in a press release. "It's studying Scripture and being able to dive in deep and understand what God has to say in His Word."

"All contestants know that the real prize of the National Bible Bee is the Word of God," she added.

The vision of the National Bible Bee is to "know God's Word and make Him known" by engaging young people in the study and memorization of Scripture and the proclamation of His Word through local, national and broadcast competitions.