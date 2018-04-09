Tim Tebow Launches New Book on Heels of Show-Stopper Home Run

It doesn't look like Tim Tebow is slowing down any time soon.

In true Tebow fashion, the former NFL football player smashed a three-run home run Thursday during his first time at the plate with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, a Mets' Class AA affiliate.

This wasn't his first time, of course.

The Heisman trophy winner also stole the spotlight last year by hitting a home run in his first minor league baseball game.

While countless people are inspired by Tebow's athletic achievements, they can't ignore his clear love for the Gospel and all things Jesus.

Now, Tebow has announced his new book, This is the Day, which was written to encourage people to seize the day and live out their God-given dreams.

"So excited to announce the release of my new book, #ThisIsTheDay! Available at bookstores everywhere Sept. 25th!" Tebow wrote in an Instagram post.

"Imagine when hearing the sound of the morning alarm, instead of groaning or slapping the snooze button, your mind, your heart, and your soul awakens to the possibility. Something better. Something more. Imagine waking up each day fueled by a whisper: 'This is the day.'" Tebow said on his website.

In This Is the Day, Tim Tebow challenges people to stop putting off until tomorrow what God is calling them to do today.

Customers don't have to wait until September to order the book. Preorders are available now.

This is just the latest in a series of books Tebow has written, including Shaken, which is a New York Times bestseller and was named the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association's 2017 Book of the Year.

When Tebow isn't hitting home runs, writing books, or helping special needs children and others with his Tim Tebow Foundation, he's simply spreading the Gospel on social media.