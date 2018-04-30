Top 7 American Idol Rock & Roller Cade Foehner Is on a Mission to Reach Hollywood for Jesus

Part-time rocker, part-time minister Cade Foehner continues to win America over during the rebooted series "American Idol" on ABC.

Foehner has openly shared his faith repeatedly giving thanks to God since the start of the competition.

According to an interview with the Christian Post, Foehner grew up playing music in church, saying the first time he ever played in front of anyone was in the praise and worship band.

The 21-year-old is now in college pursuing a major in biblical theology. He says he just wants to "know as much as he can" about his beliefs and continue to use his music to tell people about the Lord.

"The whole purpose of any kind of music is to evangelize and to tell people about the Lord," he said. "Everything that I want to do is give my life away so that someone can meet Christ."

However, Foehner says being a Christian in Hollywood is a lot harder than he expected.

"Being on Idol and trying to do evangelism here in Hollywood, its a harder area to be in than where I'm from because I live in the Bible belt, so evangelism isn't so hard there," he told The Christian Post. "But here, you meet some opposition just in your heart itself.

He continued, "Being in the lights a lot it seems to put your focus on yourself in a way, and it's a constant battle every day of fighting your own self so that you can be a light to somebody."

Foehner points to the biblical story of Paul when questioned about those who don't think he can be a Christian and a rocker, saying he just wants to "reach the unreachable."

"Like Paul, in a general sense, I think God wants His people in every area of work because if not, then there's that many more people who are not going to be reached," he said. Foehner was voted through to the top seven on Sunday night, making him one step closer to being the next American Idol.