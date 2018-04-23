Tweet Leads to 'Epic Duet' Between Gloria Gaynor and Jason Crabb

A connection on Twitter resulted in an "epic" musical collaboration between two award-winning recording artists from very different genres.

Christian singer Jason Crabb said he didn't believe it when his publicist told him that Gloria Gaynor, known for her hit song, "I Will Survive," was liking and re-tweeting him.

"I didn't think it was really her. Everyone who's in the public eye gets impersonated on all kinds of social media," Crabb told The Christian Post.

"And he said, 'It's really her! She's got a blue check and that means she is verified, she's real.' So, I invited her to Carnegie Hall that night and she said yes. Well, when she got there, we just started singing around a piano in my dressing room. When we got through, I looked at her and asked 'will you sing that with me tonight?' I invited, called her up out of the crowd and that place went nuts. It was so cool," he continued.

Their friendship only grew from there. Crabb said he invited Gaynor to write with him for his new album and they walked away with the song 'Day One.'

Crabb is now touring after the April release of his album, Unexpected, and he's bringing Gaynor along to some of the concerts.

Unexpected features duets with several other big names--including Gary LeVox from Rascal Flatts and pop-singer Kayla Jones.

"Every single time I start to record music, I pray that the music will bless, encourage, inspire and draw the listener closer to God," Crabb told The Christian Post.

"There is no denying that we need JESUS more than ever before. I truly feel like music can and does bring us all together. Music unites people from all walks of life. And, when you're talking about Gospel and Christian music...well, that's the GOOD NEWS! JESUS LOVES YOU," he said.