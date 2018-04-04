'We're Not Saying Goodbye': Chip and Joanna Gaines Point to 'Gift from God' After Final 'Fixer Upper'

Chip and Joanna Gaines have spent the last five years winning over the hearts of Americans through their hit-TV show "Fixer Upper," but now they're moving on.

The HGTV home renovation showed aired its final episode on Tuesday, but the Gaines say this isn't the end.

"Today is really bittersweet for us," Joanna wrote in a blog post detailing what's to come now that the show has ended.

"Fixer Upper is the thing that introduced our family to yours, and every Tuesday night for the past five years, we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. We've said it many times, but it's worth saying again—thank you to everyone who has walked beside us on this journey."

She continued, "We're not saying goodbye. We're so excited for all that's still to come!"

HGTV announced earlier this year that Chip and Joanna are launching a Fixer Upper spinoff later this year. The new show titled "Behind the Design" is already in production.

And the pair are still celebrating their new restaurant "Magnolia Table," which is now officially open for business.

In addition, the Christian-couple has released new plans for their online store with the launching of "Magnolia Kids" furniture and home decor. The Gaines are also currently renovating a few flip houses and building about 20 new homes in their hometown of Waco.

On top of all that, the power-duo is expecting the birth of their fifth child, a baby boy, and the couple says it couldn't be better timing.

"Like the entire Fixer Upper opportunity as a whole, life has a way of surprising us," Joanna wrote.

"With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas. And although that's why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along."

She continued, "I truly believe this baby is a gift from God for our family in this season."