Blessing Grace: Katy Perry Gives Personal Concert to Girl with Brain Tumor

Katy Perry held her first-ever private concert for an eight-year-old girl with a brain tumor. The pop superstar found out that one of her biggest fans, Grace Moores, couldn't make a concert in Adelaide, Australia because she had to have brain surgery to remove a tumor.

Grace's sister started a campaign on social media to make Perry aware of the situation and get in contact with her. Perry says it shows the power of the internet. Through a series of posts and tweets, Perry did find out about Grace and decided to surprise Grace by bringing the concert to her home.

The video shows Perry looking at Grace's room, and Grace embracing Perry in delight.

"I feel like I match this room already. Is this a turtle? Guess what my mom calls me... 'Turtle,'" she told the girls as they giggled.

Watch's Perry's Instagram video posts showing the visit with Grace below.

Perry credits the power of social media but Grace's mom says it also shows "the power of beautiful people."

"So, thank you. It just shows how much you are as a person," she told Perry, admitting they were all blown away by the visit, especially Grace.

