Brad Paisley Brings Police Officers on Stage to Sing ‘God Bless America’ — Wow

Two Boston police officers who went viral after singing a stunning rendition of “God Bless Ameria” in their patrol car took the stage at the Xfinity Center Saturday night for a special performance.

Officers Stephen McNulty and Kim Tavares were privileged to perform at country star Brad Paisley’s concert last weekend. The cops soared to fame after their July performance of “God Bless America” for a version of “Carpool Karaoke” they called “Cop Pool Karaoke” went viral.

After watching the video of their phenomenal performance, Paisley invited the pair to come and sing at his sell-out show.

“Saw these two Boston Officers on Instagram singing in their squad car,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “Invited them to sing here in MA tonight…and Wow!”

Paisley also posted a video of the live track, and it is amazing!

Saw these two Boston Officers on instagram singing in their squad car. Invited them to sing here in MA tonight...and Wow! @bostonpolice pic.twitter.com/AUNySmh7WU — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 12, 2018

Fans reacted with joy.

“You are a wonderful entertainer and human being,” one person replied to the video post. “God bless America indeed!”

Officer Tavares even replied to the Twitter post personally:

Awww. Thank you. My goal when I sing is to make people happy. Its about soothing souls . It’s gotta come from the heart, from the soul. It makes me cry too. I am so humbly grateful that @BradPaisley gave us this chance. — Kim Tavares (@kimtavaresbpd) August 12, 2018

“Thank you, Brad Paisley, for honoring every day otherwise unnoticed heroes!” another person noted. “Just because something terrible isn’t happening at the moment doesn’t mean they aren’t heroes!”

“It was cool, very cool,” McNulty told CBS Boston.

“We came together to sing a song and then to get rewarded by an invite by somebody you’re a fan of – it was cool.”

According to NECN, from 1994 to 2004, McNulty was a professional singer for the Boston-based a capella group, “Ball In The House.”

Tavares, a 17-year veteran of the force, writes her own music and is open to performing more often.

“Our video was viewed millions of times and Brad Paisley immediately reached out to us,” Tavares wrote on Twitter. “Truly he’s a gift from GOD. He shared is stage with us so the world could hear.”

“I have songs that I’ve written and recorded,” she added. “Music probably needs updating but for me, it’s about the message and the lyrics. I hope I can write with Brad Paisley or be part of his team.”

The officer added that she “would tour” if asked, saying that she has “been in the job long enough” and her “schedule is flexible.”