'God Only Knows': Christian Band For King & Country's New Music Video Addresses Suicide

The Christian music band For King & Country has just released a powerful music video for their latest hit: "God Only Knows."

The two-time Grammy Award-winning duo are highlighting and tackling the tough topic of suicide in an effort to show fans that they aren't struggling alone.

The single is the latest from their upcoming album, "Burn the Ships," set to release on October 5.

The lyrics to the chorus read, "God only knows what they say about you. God only knows that it's killing you. But there's a kind of love that God only knows."

In the video, a young woman is seen trying to go about her day-to-day life pretending everything is okay when deep down she is hurting. In the end, she decides it's time to end her life and is on a bridge getting ready to jump.

In a behind-the-scenes video, band mate Joel Smallbone explains, "Circumstantially things are good: She's an attractive woman, she lives in a beautiful home and life is sort of looking good. Yet there are these things, these underlying insecurities that are shifting the way she perceives life and people perceive her."

The young woman jumps, but then the video rewinds as the lyrics declare: "For the lonely, for the ashamed, the misunderstood and the ones to blame... if we could start over, we could start over."

In the "do-over" scene, a friend rushes to her side to stop her from jumping and the two walk away from the bridge together after ripping up her suicide note and throwing it away.

The video is meant to show the importance of showing kindness to those struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide, and to inspire others to be a light in their friends' lives.

"The power of someone interacting, showing a small act of kindness, a hug, a smile, and how that just changes the trajectory of her life on this one particular day, which was a very crucial day in this young lady's life," Smallbone said in the video.

According to the World Health Organization, 800,000 people take their lives every year across the globe. That amounts to one death by suicide occurring every 40 seconds or 2,000 lives lost every day.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or call 1-800-273-8255.

Jesus offered eternal hope as well, stating in John 10:10, "The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full."