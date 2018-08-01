'In God's Hands Now': Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson Says He's Ready to Play

Forget the money. Forget the fame. Forget that this football season, Arizona Cardinals fans could be chanting your name. Running back David Johnson says he's more concerned about Jesus Christ.

Johnson, who was named All-Pro for his performance of gaining more than 2,000 yards in 2016, is up for a new contract with the Cardinals. After a wrist injury sidelined him for most of the 2017 season, he says he's back and ready to play.

According to Sports Spectrum.com, a reporter recently asked Johnson during a press conference if he was "trying to send a message" about his new contract with a T-shirt he was wearing. Johnson's shirt had the word "Approved" emblazoned on the front.

"No, I like this shirt," he said with a laugh. Then Johnson explained he received the shirt as a gift from Christian rapper KB.

While his contract negotiation remains one of the biggest stories at #AZCardinals Camp, David Johnson seems most excited about his shirt he got for free from @KB_HGA pic.twitter.com/9I7canb8Bf — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) July 28, 2018

Johnson's "Approved" shirt is a part of KB's "His Glory Alone" clothing line, which emphasizes "personal devotion to God."

The reverse side of the shirt has the full scripture of Philippians 2: 1-11, which reminds believers "to having encouragement from being united with Christ," and also reminds them to "have the same mindset as Christ Jesus" and prophesies that "every tongue (will) acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord."

Johnson, 26, has been outspoken about his Christian faith. He announced on Twitter that he's "in God's hands" and ready to play.

In Gods hands now primed and ready to prove it! #ImBack pic.twitter.com/fde9QWPv7D — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) July 23, 2018

He also told the Sports Spectrum podcast that he gives thanks to God for his career.

"I'm blessed, and I thank God for giving me this platform, for giving me the ability and the skill to play in this league," Johnson said. "I try not to get down on God. If it wasn't for Him, I wouldn't be where I am today."