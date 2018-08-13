Justin Bieber Spotted Carrying Christian Marriage Book That Teaches Abstinence, Biblical Principles

Justin Bieber was spotted In New York City on Wednesday carrying a copy of The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment with the Wisdom of God.

When asked about the book, the recently engaged pop star told TMZ it was for the "bad days" of marriage.

"You got good days and you got bad days. It's not real if it doesn't have any bad days," he said.

One of those bad days seemed to occur earlier that week, when Bieber and his fiancée Hailey Baldwin were spotted crying together during a bike ride in New York.

The Meaning of Marriage, written by best-selling author Timothy Keller, is a guide to "what marriage should be according to the Bible."

It teaches couples the importance of honoring God in their marriage through practicing abstinence, staying faithful, and appointing the husband as the spiritual leader of the family.

Bieber and Baldwin are both outspoken Christians. When the singer announced his engagement to Baldwin on Instagram, he expressed his desire to make Jesus the center of their marriage.

"I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," he wrote.

Bieber added that "this is a year of favor" and quoted Proverbs 18:22: "He who find a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!"

The couple has been tight-lipped about their wedding plans.

According to US Weekly, they are planning "a very small wedding" that will be "private, intimate."