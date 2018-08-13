Justin Bieber Spotted Carrying Christian Marriage Book That Teaches Abstinence, Biblical Principles
Justin Bieber was spotted In New York City on Wednesday carrying a copy of The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment with the Wisdom of God.
When asked about the book, the recently engaged pop star told TMZ it was for the "bad days" of marriage.
"You got good days and you got bad days. It's not real if it doesn't have any bad days," he said.
One of those bad days seemed to occur earlier that week, when Bieber and his fiancée Hailey Baldwin were spotted crying together during a bike ride in New York.
The Meaning of Marriage, written by best-selling author Timothy Keller, is a guide to "what marriage should be according to the Bible."
It teaches couples the importance of honoring God in their marriage through practicing abstinence, staying faithful, and appointing the husband as the spiritual leader of the family.
Bieber and Baldwin are both outspoken Christians. When the singer announced his engagement to Baldwin on Instagram, he expressed his desire to make Jesus the center of their marriage.
"I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," he wrote.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!" This is the year of favor!!!!
Bieber added that "this is a year of favor" and quoted Proverbs 18:22: "He who find a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!"
The couple has been tight-lipped about their wedding plans.
According to US Weekly, they are planning "a very small wedding" that will be "private, intimate."