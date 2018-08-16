Stryper Lead Guitarist Has 2 Brain Tumors, Wife Asks for Prayer: 'God Has a Plan for This'

Doctors have figured out what made Stryper's lead guitarist collapse with a seizure while performing in a recent Las Vegas concert. Annie Lobert, wife of guitarist Oz Fox, says he has a tumor by his ear and at the back of his brain.

Lobert says doctors told Fox the one behind the ear isn't their big concern, but they are concerned about the tumor on his brain. They told him, according to her Facebook post, that they could operate and do a biopsy or wait to see if the growth on his brain grows.

They've decided to operate as Fox told his wife he wanted his quality of life back as soon as possible.

She asked fans to keep praying "serious, strategic prayer."

"Please pray for this mass to NOT be cancerous, and that he will recover quickly!" Lobert wrote.

She also asked for prayer for the doctor to have wisdom and for her "hands to be steady & her mind to be sharp."

"We don't want to be in fear... we believe that God has a plan for this even though this is a serious & life altering trial!" she also said.

Lobert also says a GoFundMe campaign is set-up to help pay Fox's medical bills explaining, "at this time, the procedures that need to be done will not be covered on insurance." She says they are attempting to get them covered but in the meantime the bills are piling up "at an enormous rate."

She says Oz can't drive, fly or work for three months due to his condition.

Although Lobert says the band has had to cancel some of its tour, the Australian tour will still happen.

Michael Sweet is Stryper's lead singer. He told Hope 103.2 that he's been friends with Oz since he was "almost 13 years old."

We've been a "duo" for almost our entire lives and I love him. He's family and a brother to me... We're all waiting to hear good news and we're all praying deeply for that," he told the Sydney Australia Christian radio station.

Stryper is performing four concerts August 17-21 in Australia without Fox.

"The important thing right now is Oz's health and well being. Please continue to pray for him at this time. Pray for Annie and his family as well. We'll be releasing updates as they come in. We look forward to seeing you all on the road..." Sweet said.