'Their Child is Worth Fighting For': NFL Star Ben Watson Donates to Pregnancy Clinic, Emphasizes Importance of Fatherhood

New Orleans tight end Ben Watson is giving the gift of life to countless babies thanks to a generous donation to a Maryland Pregnancy Center.

Many women walk through the Severna Park Pregnancy Clinic seeking an abortion, but change their mind when they hear their baby's heartbeat and see his face on the screen of an ultrasound machine.

So when the clinic's machine began to break down, the staff knew they were about to lose one of their best tools for preserving life. That's when Ben Watson and his wife Kristen stepped in.

The couple recently donated a brand new 3D/4D ultrasound machine to the Maryland clinic in hopes of continuing its legacy of helping pregnant women and their babies.

"Years ago, after a 3D/4D ultrasound for our first child, we envisioned the day when we would be able to give other families this gift. Seeing life inside the womb not only affirms its beauty and dignity but encourages the mother and father that their child is worth fighting for. For me, as I yawned after seeing my daughter yawn in utero, the pregnancy became real in a much more tangible way. In life we all have roles to play. We are thankful for the opportunity to place our first 3D/4D ultrasound at a local pregnancy clinic and grateful to the clinic staff, ERLC and Focus on the Family for allowing us to stand beside you in support of these mothers!" Watson wrote in a Facebook post.

Watson is an outspoken Christian and passionate opponent of abortion. In 2016, he criticized Planned Parenthood for its impact on the black community.

"We sit here and talk about advancing the black agenda, whatever that means, we talk about our interests, and what's important to us – like having political power and advancement and all those things – and then we are turning around and we are killing our children," Watson said. "And we are buying the lie that it's our personal decision to make."

According to LifeNews, Watson and his wife got a chance to tour the clinic they donated the ultrasound to. There they discussed the importance of fatherhood with staff.

The father of five is the author of The New Dad's Play Book, which helps new dads learn how to be good fathers in their children's lives. He also spent time with a 10-year-old boy named Julius and told him what it means to be a Christian.

Pregnancy Clinic Ministries' CEO Pamela Palumbo, who led the Watsons on the tour believes the new ultrasound machine in a game-changer.

"This is an instant-gratification society," she told LifeNews. "With the transvaginal internal Doppler, even when the baby is too small to be visually clear, we can pick up the heartbeat at six weeks and three days. That's really important for this generation."

