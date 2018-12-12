Chance the Rapper Leaves Country to 'Learn the Word of God,' Get Serious About Faith

Grammy award-winning artist Chance the Rapper is stepping away from the studio to spend quality time with Jesus.

"I'm on a plane headed out the country on my first sabbatical. I'm going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with," he wrote in a recent Instagram post.

The Chicago native has been outspoken about his faith in the past and has even mentioned Jesus in the lyrics of his songs. Now, he wants to seek God's face in a new way.

"I've been brought up by my family to know Christ but I haven't taken it upon myself to really just take a couple days and read my Bible. We all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn't like but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW his Word. I'm definitely guilty of not devoting time to it," he said.

Chance's Instagram post features him holding his newborn nephew, Charlie Matthew. The rapper says he wants to positively influence the next generation in his family, especially since he's a father of his own.

"He's the first boy of the next line and he needs his uncle to be educated. So dont bother me, ill be back soon enough, with five or more books from bible read. Oh yeah and cigarette free," Chance concluded.

When his sabbatical began, Chance posted a picture of his devotional from "A Diary of Private Prayer" by John Ballie. "O God my creator and Redeemer, I cannot go into this day unless you accompany me with your blessing," the devotional reads. "Do not let the vigor and freshness of the morning, or the glow of health, or the present success of my life deceive me into the false reliance upon my own strength. All these good gifts have come to me from you..."

The rapper later posted a picture of his daughter running towards the church with a verse from Proverbs. Train up a child in the way she should go

Chance also invited his followers to study scripture with him. "Anybody wanna read thru Galatians with me? It's really short," he wrote along with a screenshot of Galatians 1:6. "I am shocked that you are turning away so soon from God, who called you to himself through the loving mercy of Christ. You are following a different way that pretends to be the Good News but is not the Good News at all. You are being fooled by those who deliberately twist the truth concerning Christ.

Chance has received a positive reaction online for his decision to grow in his relationship with Jesus.

A user named djshupps commented on one of his posts and wrote: "Powerful bro!!! Keep the fire burning I just finished reading through Romans and it was definitely a different experience from when we just read a verse."

"May God continue to minister to you through His loving word," a user called xtina9482 wrote.