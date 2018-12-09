Lauren Daigle Visits Children's Hospital, Meets One Patient Who She Says Changed Her Life

Christian recording artist Lauren Daigle recently visited several young patients at the Florida Hospital for Children in Orlando.

Daigle posted about the experience on her Instagram account writing: "We started off at Florida Hospital for Children learning about music therapy and it's importance in healing those facing health challenges. I have always had some interest in how music affects not only the emotional part of a human but also the physical makeup."

"It was amazing to see how these children came alive at the sounds coming from bells and wooden instruments," the native Louisianan noted. "All the struggle melted away. I saw eyes light up and smiles sneak in. I learned so many things this day, but one thing I hold dear: inclusion of people always wins."

The highlight of Daigle's visit was meeting Gabriel, a young boy who was a patient at the hospital.

"I met Gabriel today. He lit up the entire hospital," she wrote. "He would sing at the top of his lungs and laugh with joy that would shake your bones."

The singer was touched by the passion for life that she saw in the youngster.

"I've never seen a human more passionate about people," Daigle added. "If he was happy, he made sure you felt it too! Wanna know something wild? He had half of his brain removed when he was 6 months old. Love is a choice! This sweet boy changed my life. I prayed tonight, "Lord, make me more like Gabriel."

Watch the video Daigle included of her visit in her Instagram post below:

Several of Daigle's followers responded. One identified as kiyana_ma wrote: "I need the Christian world to see the sincerity of Lauren's Christ-like heart when she's with these sick babies and their families. She is doing something with clean hands and a pure heart that most of us wouldn't have the innocence to do correctly."

Another follower monniewrites responded: "Wow! Lauren, this is so beautiful. I know we shouldn't just watch things like this on our Instagram's feed, but we should actually be doing the same. This literally made me cry and I'm not exaggerating. I cry because you go to places where not so many would dare to go (prisons, hospitals) and I see the genuine heart you have for people."

"Gabriel was this happy because he could see your genuine heart for him," the user continued. "Love your heart, Lauren. This is the real heart of Jesus and I crave to have it too!"