MUST SEE: Faith-Based 'Breakthrough' Movie Tells True Story of a Miracle 

A mother is told her son is dead after he falls through a frozen lake. Her faith won't accept it and she prays him back to life.

The new motion picture titled "Breakthrough" tells Joyce Smith's true inspirational story of faith.

The film, released by 20th Century Fox, is based on the 2017 book The Impossible, which tells the events that happened in St. Charles, Missouri. John, Smith's adopted son, fell through the ice on Lake St. Louis.

World Religion News reports after being pulled from the water by first responders an hour later, the boy had no signs of life. Instead of giving up, his mother prayed for a miracle. And a miracle happened -- the boy's heart began to beat. His remarkable recovery astonished all of his doctors and he was released from the hospital just a few days after the incident fully healed.

"Breakthrough" is one of the first faith-based projects executive produced by NBA All-Star Steph Curry.

The movie stars Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Topper Grace (That 70's Show, BlacKkKlansman), Josh Lucas (You Can Count on Me, A Beautiful Mind, Sweet Home Alabama, Hulk, Secondhand Lions, Glory Road), and Hip-hop artist Lecrae.

The film is produced by Devon Franklin, the producer of the box office hit "Miracles from Heaven." Franklin, a preacher, and a former studio executive helped the family find a literary agent and develop the book into a film, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Directed by veteran television director Roxann Dawson, the movie will premiere in theaters nationwide April 12, 2019.

Watch the trailer for Breakthrough below.