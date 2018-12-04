Watch: Chris Pratt Reads Christmas Story from Luke for Disneyland’s Candlelight Ceremony

Actor Chris Pratt spoke Sunday, during Disneyland’s Candlelight Ceremony in Anaheim, where he read the Christmas story from the Gospel of Luke.

Despite a culture that has turned its proverbial back on the bonafide meaning of Christmas — the birth of Jesus — Disneyland has maintained its deeply religious, annual ceremony, a celebration that began in 1995 when the park opened.

Last year’s Christmas story was narrated by “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth. This year, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor shared the Scripture.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it was really my honor to share this beautiful Candlelight Ceremony with all of you,” Pratt said. “It’s been a very special and inspiring night. For me, being a parent has really changed my life in so many ways. And one of those ways is to understand, truly, the love that a father could have for a child.”

Pratt went on to relate God’s love for us to his own love for his son, who was in the audience.

“The way we love our children, the more we love our children, the more we will understand the capacity for our Father in heaven to love us,” he said. “Each and every one of us a precious creation, and he just marvels in the ways that we can try to please Him. That should give us a great deal of comfort. I know it does for me.”

The well-known actor has been very outspoken about his Christian faith.

Over the summer, when he won MTV’s “Generation Award,” Pratt offered viewers nine rules for living well. He told the audience, “God is real. God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that, I do.”

The 39-year-old celebrity also told the audience to “learn to pray” because “it is so good for your soul.”

Click here for more great stories from our friends at Faithwire.com.