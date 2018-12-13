'You Can't Un-Run God': Crowder's Powerful Message of Grace

Crowder is on a mission to share God's love, using his music as a vehicle toward spreading the gospel. The solo performer, who formerly front-manned The David Crowder Band, recently told The Billy Hallowell Podcast that he believes Christians now have a unique opportunity to make a real impact in the midst of a divided culture.



"I think in a lot of … conversations, a Christ-like posture internally and externally in our posturing would be super met with smiles," he said. "It's so needed right now."

Those who follow Jesus, Crowder said, can make a real impact by offering grace in spaces where grace is generally "the last thing offered."

Listen to Crowder's powerful message:

"It's grace that keeps the hands wide open," he said.



The singer noted that Jesus calls on followers to love their neighbors, despite how difficult that can be in a social media era in which people are sometimes quite harsh behind their keyboards.



"Christ actually asked us 'turn the other cheek…love your neighbor' and the neighbors like on the other side of a tweeting machine and fearless and launching bombs and rockets at you," he said with a chuckle, adding that technology has "made us braver than we are in front of one another."

In the end, though, the singer focused on the fact that Christians are called to be better.

Crowder is hoping the music on "I Know a Ghost" will inspire people to feel and experience love — and God's grace. This is a message that he has driven home in each of his last three albums.



"The story that I've told over and over for these three records is pretty redundant," he said. "It doesn't matter where you are or what you've done, you can't un-run God and you can't un-run grace."

