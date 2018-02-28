'Godversation': Former 'View' Host Hasselbeck Calls Joy Behar and Tells Her How to Hear God

Joy Behar's words mocking Mike Pence's Christianity during an episode of ABC's "The View" earlier this month received national attention and even a response from Vice President Pence himself.

While many had lots to say, former "View" co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck recently weighed in with an Instagram post quoting scripture and describing what she said to Behar in the aftermath.

Hasselbeck wrote, "Matthew 18 tells us to go direct." So that's what she says she did when she called up her former colleague and decided to have what she's calling a "Godversation."

Hasselbeck said she called up Behar and what started as a playful joke that got a few laughs, turned into a meaningful "conversation without condemnation."

"She heard why I 'hear God' in prayer, in quiet time, through a friend's discernment, through the power of the Holy Spirit in the nudges that I feel each day, in the longings of my heart, in the questions in my heart," Hasselbeck wrote.

She continued, "And I heard her questions. And I want to hear her doubts."

Hasselbeck then went on to comment on her time spent co-hosting the show and working with Behar.

"For 10 years she and I debated, and reacting in those situations perhaps I could have offered a more tender witness to this awesome God - instead many times - I reacted," Hasselbeck wrote. "Did I always show grace...sometimes not. And sometimes I felt the need to stand firm and be bold."

She ended her post saying she prays to always have grace-filled conversations and says, "I know for sure God wants us to love one another above all. Even when we disagree."